Home Cities Vijayawada

TDP may cancel Mahanadu as Naidu busy on ‘national duty’ 

The TDP is learnt to have decided to cancel Mahanadu, an annual event of the party, this time as party chief N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to be busy with national politics in the days to come.

Published: 15th May 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP is learnt to have decided to cancel Mahanadu, an annual event of the party, this time as party chief N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to be busy with national politics in the days to come.
Usually, the TDP organises Mahanadu from May 27 to 29 every year, marking the birth anniversary of party founder late NT Rama Rao on May 28.  

However, as the results of the polls will be declared on May 23 and Naidu is taking the initiative in forming an anti-BJP alliance at the national level, his presence in the State is not certain. Party leaders opined that it will be better to cancel the event this year.

However, the birth anniversary celebrations of the NTR will be organised by the party as usual. During a luncheon meeting with the ministers before the commencement of the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister discussed Mahanadu as well as a political scenario in the State and national level with the leaders.

When contacted, a senior minister told TNIE that there is no possibility of organising Mahanadu for three days. “We are contemplating the idea of organising the event for one day in all the 13 districts. Nothing is finalised. However, the TDP cadre will celebrate the birth anniversary celebrations of NTR in their respective places,” he said.

Another minister said that the Chief Minister asked them to give up all their doubts over TDP’s victory as he was confident that the party will retain power in the State.“The CM, as well as all the ministers, said that the BJP will not form the government at the Centre. And, if they form the government by taking the support of other parties, Modi will not become PM. Rajnath Singh or Nitin Gadkari may become the choice. We also discussed who will be the better choice for the PM post from the anti-BJP parties,” he said.

Can RTGS  predict poll result?

Minister  Adinarayana Reddy while praising the accuracy of RTGS in predicting the movement of cyclones, enquired whether it can predict the election results, leaving the CM and other minister in splits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP Mahanadu Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp