TDP may cancel Mahanadu as Naidu busy on ‘national duty’ 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP is learnt to have decided to cancel Mahanadu, an annual event of the party, this time as party chief N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to be busy with national politics in the days to come.

Usually, the TDP organises Mahanadu from May 27 to 29 every year, marking the birth anniversary of party founder late NT Rama Rao on May 28.

However, as the results of the polls will be declared on May 23 and Naidu is taking the initiative in forming an anti-BJP alliance at the national level, his presence in the State is not certain. Party leaders opined that it will be better to cancel the event this year.

However, the birth anniversary celebrations of the NTR will be organised by the party as usual. During a luncheon meeting with the ministers before the commencement of the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister discussed Mahanadu as well as a political scenario in the State and national level with the leaders.

When contacted, a senior minister told TNIE that there is no possibility of organising Mahanadu for three days. “We are contemplating the idea of organising the event for one day in all the 13 districts. Nothing is finalised. However, the TDP cadre will celebrate the birth anniversary celebrations of NTR in their respective places,” he said.

Another minister said that the Chief Minister asked them to give up all their doubts over TDP’s victory as he was confident that the party will retain power in the State.“The CM, as well as all the ministers, said that the BJP will not form the government at the Centre. And, if they form the government by taking the support of other parties, Modi will not become PM. Rajnath Singh or Nitin Gadkari may become the choice. We also discussed who will be the better choice for the PM post from the anti-BJP parties,” he said.

Can RTGS predict poll result?

Minister Adinarayana Reddy while praising the accuracy of RTGS in predicting the movement of cyclones, enquired whether it can predict the election results, leaving the CM and other minister in splits.