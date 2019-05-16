Chandrababu Naidu is confident, but anxiety grows among TDP leaders

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With exactly a week remaining for the declaration of election results, anxiety among the contestants is growing day-by-day. The situation in the ruling TDP is no exception.

Though Chief Minister and party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has been asserting that the TDP will retain power in the State and suggesting the party leaders not to lose confidence as winning of the party is imminent, some of the leaders of the yellow party are not confident about their winning chances. Though a section of leaders were convinced with the message of the party chief, some others are not sure about the prospects of party candidates in the polls as they are getting different reports from other sources.

The views expressed by some of the close followers of the ministers, who turned up at the Secretariat recently during internal talks, are not in line with the claim of the party supremo. “While our boss, armed with different surveys, has been predicting party’s victory in the April 11 elections and trying his best to instil confidence among us, the acts of the YSRC is giving another impression,” a TDP leader said.

“Prediction of our party leaders is that there is a silent wave in support of the TDP and the party will retain power. But, the Opposition camp appears strong and is more confident of winning the polls. Its decision to shift the party office to Amaravati from Lotus pond in Hyderabad indicates the same. At the same time, the reported shifting of loyalties by several bureaucrats to the YSRC has also become a cause of concern for the TDP,’’ a senior leader said.