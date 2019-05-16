Free helmets given to riders in the Vijayawada

Home Cities Vijayawada

Private firm Rapido Bike Taxi, with the support of City Police, kick-started a traffic awareness campaign by distributing helmets to two-wheeler riders at Benz circle here on Wednesday.

Published: 16th May 2019

A private firm distributing helmets to riders to create awareness about road safety, at Benz Circle in the city on Wednesday I P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Private firm Rapido Bike Taxi, with the support of City Police, kick-started a traffic awareness campaign by distributing helmets to two-wheeler riders at Benz circle here on Wednesday. Chief guest for the event, DCP Shankar Redddy advised the public to always wear helmets while riding two-wheelers. The DCP counselled the two-wheeler riders and distributed free helmets to them.
“The main motive behind the campaign is to make people aware of the importance of abiding by the traffic rules and wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers,” Rapido, Vijayawada City Manager MV Prasad said. “In order to ensure use of helmets, Rapido has also started an initiative in which commuters will be provided free rides if they are not given helmets during the ride,” he added.

