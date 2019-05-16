Home Cities Vijayawada

Monsoon to reach State a week late on June 9

State is likely to receive normal rainfall this year, predicts IMD; pre-monsoon showers across State from May 24 to 29

Published: 16th May 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

A goat looking to quench its thirst in the dried up Thukivakam tank near Renigunta in Tirupati on Wednesday | Madhav K

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The monsoon is likely to be delayed this year as its arrival is expected on June 6 in Kerala, five days after its normal onset date, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. “This year, the statistical model forecast suggests that the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be delayed slightly,” the IMD said. “The southwest monsoon onset is likely to set over Kerala on June 6 with a model error of plus or minus 4 days,” it said. The normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala is June 1.  The monsoon is likely to hit Andhra Pradesh by June 9 with a model error of plus or minus 4 days, said IMD and predicted that the State is likely to receive normal rainfall this year.

In 2017 and 2018, the southwest monsoon set over Andhra Pradesh in the first week of June itself, between June 3 and 5. But this year, it is going to be delayed by a week. Speaking to TNIE, YK Reddy, director of IMD, Hyderabad, said, “This year, the monsoon is likely to be delayed by a week. However, the delay will not have any impact on its quality. This year, the monsoon is predicted to be a normal one with around 96 per cent of rainfall. It would be affected if there are any serious weather conditions during the onset of monsoon.”

The Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) has predicted that the State will experience pre-monsoon showers from May 24 to 29. It also forecast severe heatwave conditions across the State from May 19 to 23.According to RTGS, maximum temperature of 45.3 degree Celsius was recorded at Srikalahasti in Chittoor district on Wednesday and Chimakurthi in Prakasam district recorded 44.4 degree Celsius.

According to IMD, theRayalaseema region sizzled with high temperatures. The State’s maximum temperature was recorded at Kurnool with 43.1 degree Celsius whereas Tirupati and Kadapa sizzled with 42.6 and 42.4 degree Celsius respectively.

Despite the active thunderstorm activity in the Coastal districts, hot climatic conditions are continuing in the State. According to IMD,  thunderstorm activity will prevail in all districts of Coastal AP for the next 24 hours. The chances of lightning strikes are also high in both Coastal and Rayalaseema regions.

Heatwave from May 19 to 23

Thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of 30 to 40 kmph and lightning likely to occur at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region
Heat wave condition will prevail in isolated places of Coastal AP
RTGS predicts that State will experience pre-monsoon showers from May 24 to 29
It also predicted severe heatwave conditions across the State from May 19 to 23

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp