Monsoon to reach State a week late on June 9

VIJAYAWADA: The monsoon is likely to be delayed this year as its arrival is expected on June 6 in Kerala, five days after its normal onset date, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. “This year, the statistical model forecast suggests that the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be delayed slightly,” the IMD said. “The southwest monsoon onset is likely to set over Kerala on June 6 with a model error of plus or minus 4 days,” it said. The normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala is June 1. The monsoon is likely to hit Andhra Pradesh by June 9 with a model error of plus or minus 4 days, said IMD and predicted that the State is likely to receive normal rainfall this year.

In 2017 and 2018, the southwest monsoon set over Andhra Pradesh in the first week of June itself, between June 3 and 5. But this year, it is going to be delayed by a week. Speaking to TNIE, YK Reddy, director of IMD, Hyderabad, said, “This year, the monsoon is likely to be delayed by a week. However, the delay will not have any impact on its quality. This year, the monsoon is predicted to be a normal one with around 96 per cent of rainfall. It would be affected if there are any serious weather conditions during the onset of monsoon.”

The Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) has predicted that the State will experience pre-monsoon showers from May 24 to 29. It also forecast severe heatwave conditions across the State from May 19 to 23.According to RTGS, maximum temperature of 45.3 degree Celsius was recorded at Srikalahasti in Chittoor district on Wednesday and Chimakurthi in Prakasam district recorded 44.4 degree Celsius.

According to IMD, theRayalaseema region sizzled with high temperatures. The State’s maximum temperature was recorded at Kurnool with 43.1 degree Celsius whereas Tirupati and Kadapa sizzled with 42.6 and 42.4 degree Celsius respectively.

Despite the active thunderstorm activity in the Coastal districts, hot climatic conditions are continuing in the State. According to IMD, thunderstorm activity will prevail in all districts of Coastal AP for the next 24 hours. The chances of lightning strikes are also high in both Coastal and Rayalaseema regions.

