NEC grand offer for 80 of its students

VIJAYAWADA: Narasaraopet Engineering College (NEC), in cooperation with European Center for Mechatronics, German Centre for Advanced Studies and Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation, will be offering 80 of its students to learn automation from the German experts. These students will also gain a chance to pursue education in Germany. With funding from Germany, the college has set up an advance robotics control lab. NEC Chairman Chakravarthi said, “ We are always ready to upgrade our infrastructure to offer best facilities to our students.