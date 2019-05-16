NEC grand offer for 80 of its students

VIJAYAWADA: Narasaraopet Engineering College (NEC), in cooperation with European Center for Mechatronics, German Centre for Advanced Studies and Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation, will be offering 80 of its students to learn automation from the German experts. These students will also gain a chance to pursue education in Germany. With funding from Germany, the college has set up an advance robotics control lab. NEC Chairman Chakravarthi said, “ We are always ready to upgrade our infrastructure to offer best facilities to our students.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
News agency pays up Prince Harry over aerial photos of his private home
Probe in Bofors payoff case to continue: CBI
BJP says Sadhvi Pragya has apologised for 'Godse a deshbhakt' comment
Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke dies at 89
Vicky Kaushal turns 31, B-Town showers good wishes
IPL awards fiasco: Angry Diana Edulji hits out at BCCI acting president