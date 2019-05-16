NGT orders panel to submit report on carrying capacity of 44 stone quarries in Guntur

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the committee – constituted to look into the alleged flouting of environmental norms by 44 quarries in Guntur district – to inspect the area and submit a carrying capacity report within three months. The carrying capacity of an area denotes the number of quarries it can sustain without disrupting ecological balance.

The principal bench comprising Justice K Ramakrishnan and Dr Nagin Nanda on Wednesday heard the application filed by J Nageswara Rao, who alleged that the 44 stone crushing units and sand metal quarries in two survey numbers in Chinapalakaluru village of Guntur district were causing air pollution by not complying with the norms.

In the application filed earlier this year, Nageswara Rao noted that the operations of the quarries were causing health hazards to the residents of the area. Subsequently, the NGT constituted a committee in March and asked it to submit a report after finding whether there were any violations of environmental norms as alleged by the applicant. The bench on Wednesday examined the committee’s report, which found that the quarries were violating certain environmental norms, according to sources.

The bench directed the committee to assess carrying capacity to ascertain whether there were too many quarries operating in the area. “Apart from the existing members from the Central Pollution Control Board and the AP Pollution Control Board, the NGT has added a member from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority for the study,” sources added.