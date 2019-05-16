Polavaram: NGT gives more time

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the executioner of the Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) yet to take steps in compliance with the environmental norms, the National Green Tribunal gave an extension of time to take up necessary remedial steps by June 30.

The green panel asked the committee, constituted in the past to verify the compliance, by July 31, and posted the matter to August 27 for further hearing.The NGT heard the case regarding the alleged illegal dumping of muck and disposal of other wastes, which were causing air pollution and cracks in the dam site.

“The Committee (appointed to check if the executioner is complying with the norms) has found that several steps are still required to be taken and indicated that the time be extended till June 30,” it said in its order dated May 10.