Home Cities Vijayawada

Polavaram: NGT gives more time

The green panel asked the committee, constituted in the past to verify the compliance, by July 31, and posted the matter to August 27 for further hearing.

Published: 16th May 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the executioner of the Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) yet to take steps in compliance with the environmental norms, the National Green Tribunal gave an extension of time to take up necessary remedial steps by June 30.

The green panel asked the committee, constituted in the past to verify the compliance, by July 31, and posted the matter to August 27 for further hearing.The NGT heard the case regarding the alleged illegal dumping of muck and disposal of other wastes, which were causing air pollution and cracks in the dam site.

“The Committee (appointed to check if the executioner is complying with the norms) has found that several steps are still required to be taken and indicated that the time be extended till June 30,” it said in its order dated May 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp