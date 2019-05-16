Staff shortage hits GRP vigilance in rail division

VIJAYAWADA: Shortage of staff is adversely impacting the performance of Vijayawada division of Government Railway Police (GRP). With 20 personnel, the GRP is finding it a herculean task to police and investigate various criminal cases in the Vijayawada division.

When contacted, a senior GRP official told TNIE that the department was responsible for prevention and detection of crimes, maintaining law and order and escorting passengers at railway stations and trains. Around 350 trains crisscross the junction everyday and the acute shortage of manpower is making it difficult for the GRP to man the stations and trains. Asked about the reason for the staff shortage, official said the railway division had 86 constables. The present situation arose after several of them were promoted and posted at different stations, he said. “We need 80 more personnel. A letter was written to higher authorities seeking deployment of sufficient number of personnel,” he said.

