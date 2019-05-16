State police wins nat’l award

VIJAYAWADA: The State police won the National Intellectual Property Award, 2019 for busting a spurious drug racket.The State Police in association with State Drug Control Administration won the award in the category of best police unit for enforcement of Intellectual property in the country. State police representatives received the award from the Department for the Promotion of Industry, Internal Trade and Intellectual Property Rights at a ceremony held in New Delhi on Wednesday.
