VMC updates preliminary voters’ list for civic polls, sends it to EC for nod

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) have updated the preliminary ward-wise voters’ list for the civic elections and have put it up at all the government offices across the city for the convenience of the residents.

In all, there are 7,78,069 voters, out of which 3,84,441 are men, 3,93,504 are women and 124 are of the third gender in the 59 divisions of the city.

Municipal Commissioner M Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the officials have updated the preliminary voters’ list in the three Assembly constituencies keeping in mind the geographical conditions and the number of polling stations.

“The list has been forwarded to the Election Commission and has been put up at the civic body offices in the three administrative circles of the city. Voters can verify their names and submit applications to the civic body for any corrections,” he said.

Divulging further details of the voters’ list, the civic body chief said that division no. 2 has the most number of voters at 24,000 whereas division no. 41 has the least number of voters at 7,494. Five divisions have more than 20,000 voters of which division no. 14 and 53 have second and third most number of voters at 23,690 and 23,021 respectively.

Meanwhile, the officials concerned have been instructed to prepare a list of divisions under reserved categories after conducting a ground level survey as per the guidelines laid down by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD).

“The final list will be sent to the Election Commission to seek its nod once it is prepared,” he added.

The Commissioner directed officials concerned to ensure that all eligible persons are enrolled in the list so that they can cast their votes.