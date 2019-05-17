Home Cities Vijayawada

BJP slams Naidu for not clearing Rs 65 crore RTC bills

The State government owes RTC close to `65 crore for using its buses to show the project.

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State Vice President S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy on Thursday slammed TDP  supremo N Chandrababu Naidu for not clearing the bills of State Road Transport Corporation (RTC), whose buses the government used to ferry public to Polavaram project. 

“Chandrababu Naidu used the buses to freely take people in an attempt to get votes by showing the national project. His penchant for publicity has pushed the State exchequer into a crisis and the RTC is on the verge of shutting down,” the BJP leader tweeted on Thursday. 

He further lambasted Naidu for seeking another term as the Chief Minister stating,“If given an opportunity, he may mortgage the entire State.” The State government owes RTC close to Rs 65 crore for using its buses to show the project.

