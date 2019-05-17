Inter grading system puts students in catch-22 

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the release of AP EAMCET results, Intermediate students who have appeared for the exam are a worried lot. The reason: They don’t know their Intermediate marks and 25 per cent of their marks are being added to their EAMCET results, which may come out next month.

For the first time, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has awarded grades to the Intermediate students (second year) this year. Though the BIE has already sent the students’ marks directly to the officials concerned to add to the Eamcet scores, the students are in the dark as they don’t have any idea about their mark and how the officials add their marks.

T Monish, a second year Intermediate student, says, “I have appeared for EAMCET and other competitive examinations. My Intermediate score is 8.7, but I don’t know my marks. If my marks are directly sent to EAMCET officials, how would I know that they added my marks correctly? What if there is any mistake in the whole process? Even after getting the EAMCET score and ranks, we will not have any access to the Intermediate score. Don’t we have the right to know our marks?”

Not just Monish, many Intermediate students in the State are confused. Though the students are happy to receive their Intermediate scores in grades, they wanted to have mark list also. For admissions into colleges in other States, the managements are asking to produce the mark list.

Some senior officials in Higher Education department are also of the view that mark list will be given to the students.

A senior official of Higher education department, on condition of anonymity, said, “Introducing grade system is not a good move in the current scenario. Except Andhra Pradesh, no other State in the country is awarding grades to the Intermediate or +2 students.

“There are many problems with the grade system and the officials could have discussed with us in broader perspective while introducing the system.”

This will become a Herculean task for the students who are seeking admissions in national institutions or colleges in other States as they don’t accept grades. Even for EAMCET evaluation, the students have the right to know their scores and make sure that the evaluation was done in a fair manner.”

Speaking to TNIE, Commissioner of Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) B Udaya Lakshmi said, “We will not issue mark list to the students.

We have brought the grade system after detailed discussion on the issue, to relieve the students from stress of marks. For those who applied for EAMCET, we will send the marks directly to the officials. Even for Telangana EAMCET, we will send the scores directly. There will not be any error or mistake in the process.” When asked about the students who want to apply for colleges in other States, Udaya Lakshmi said, “In such conditions, the candidates have to submit a self-declaration letter, stating the purpose for their mark list and they keep it confidential. Any student who wish to apply for other colleges or for admission purpose in NITs and IITs can apply and get their mark list .”