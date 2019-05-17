Home Cities Vijayawada

New Applied Robot Centre at SRK institution soon

The students will be exposed to high-end technologies, collaborations and innovations at B Tech level and will be awarded certification from German universities.

Published: 17th May 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRK Institute of Technology in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with European Centre of Mechatronics in Germany on Thursday to launch Applied Robot Control Centre (ARC) at their campus here.

“The students of Mechanical, ECE, EEE, Automobile and Instrumentation engineering courses will be imparted training at ARC in Industrial Robotics and Automation, Mechatronics and VR in Automation by the experts in the industry and faculty from various top universities in Germany through web seminars,” SRK Group of Institutions secretary BS Sri Krishna said.

Divulging further details of the programme, Sri Krishna said that while half of the training course will be through lectures and in laboratories, the remaining half will be a self-learning course on implementation. 
“The students will be exposed to high-end technologies, collaborations and innovations at B Tech level and will be awarded certification from German universities.

It will be a three-level training programme which would include course fundamentals at the initial level followed by training on advance aspects at the second level. In the final level, the students will be trained in their respective subjects,” he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Applied Robot Control Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp