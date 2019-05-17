New Applied Robot Centre at SRK institution soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRK Institute of Technology in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with European Centre of Mechatronics in Germany on Thursday to launch Applied Robot Control Centre (ARC) at their campus here.

“The students of Mechanical, ECE, EEE, Automobile and Instrumentation engineering courses will be imparted training at ARC in Industrial Robotics and Automation, Mechatronics and VR in Automation by the experts in the industry and faculty from various top universities in Germany through web seminars,” SRK Group of Institutions secretary BS Sri Krishna said.

Divulging further details of the programme, Sri Krishna said that while half of the training course will be through lectures and in laboratories, the remaining half will be a self-learning course on implementation.

“The students will be exposed to high-end technologies, collaborations and innovations at B Tech level and will be awarded certification from German universities.

It will be a three-level training programme which would include course fundamentals at the initial level followed by training on advance aspects at the second level. In the final level, the students will be trained in their respective subjects,” he added.