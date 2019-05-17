Realtors to face stiff fines for failure to register projects under RERA Act

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With most of real estate promoters not complying with the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, the Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (APRERA) has decided to penalise those who do not register their ventures under the Act.

The compliance is so poor that the Authority has received applications for only 18 percent of the 2,597 ventures -- including layouts, buildings and others -- sanctioned since 2017.

“Only 470 have so far uploaded applications to the Authority website for registration of their projects. Of these, the authority has cleared 331 projects. Since most of the promoters haven’t registered, we have decided to impose penalties,” said V Ramnath, chairperson of APRERA, in a press conference in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Even though the Act, which is aimed at bringing in transparency in real estate sector and protecting the rights of consumers by making developers accountable, came into force in August last year, most of the promoters in the State have failed to comply with rules.

Stating that it was mandatory for all the projects to come under the purview of the Act, the APRERA chairperson said that the projects, which were granted permission between January 1, 2017 and April 15, 2019, would be given time till May 31 to upload their applications for registration without paying any excess fee.

The promoters who submit online applications between June 1 and June 30 will have to pay 25 percent higher fee for registration, while those who apply between July 1 and July 31, and August 1 and August 31 will have to shell out 50 and 100 percent excess fee respectively.

For the projects approved after April 15 this year, applications must be filed within 45 days from the date of approval. A penalty of 25 percent to 100 percent will be levied for filing applications between 45 days and 135 days from the date of approval.

“If promoters fail to submit applications to get their projects registered before August 31, 2019 (in case of the ventures approved before April 15) or before 135 days (for the ventures approved after April 15), he/she will be liable to a penalty up to 20 percent of the estimated cost of the project as per section 59 (1) and 59 (2) of the Act,” Ramnath added.

The Authority members also made it clear that the developers would face legal action if they promote their ventures through advertisements, brochures and other means without APRERA registration number.

However, Ramnath clarified that the intention of the APRERA was not to penalise promoters, but to hand-hold the real estate sector.

“That is the reason we created awareness for the last eight months regarding the benefits of registration under the Act. Only awareness will help in boosting the sector, which needs to attain an industry status,” he concluded.