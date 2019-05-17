RTA catches drunk Varun Travels bus driver

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The RTA has tightened the noose on private bus drivers driving the vehicles in an inebriated condition, putting the lives of passengers at risk, by conducting surprise checks for the second consecutive day. The driver of a private travels bus was caught for drunk driving on Wednesday night.

It may mentioned here that special police teams caught three drivers of private travels buses for drunk driving during checks at Kanchikacherla in Krishna district on Tuesday night.

As part of surprise checks, the motor vehicle inspectors caught the bus driver of Varun Travels for drunk driving near Pottipadu tollgate in Krishna district on Wednesday night. About 40 passengers were travelling in the bus bearing registration number AP 07 TM 7899, which was going to Visakhapatnam from Guntur. The alcohol levels in the blood of the bus driver were 152 mg/100 ml.

“We called the private travels manager after catching the bus driver for drunk driving. We released the bus only after an alternative driver was arranged. A home guard accompanied the bus for seizure after it reached its destination to ensure that the passengers did not face any inconvenience,” said Deputy Transport Commissioner E Meera Prasad.

The RTA served notices on the owners of contract carriages in Krishna district asking them to participate in a meeting on road safety along with their staff on May 17. However, the surprise checks on highways to curb drunk driving have gained significance as the meeting on road safety is scheduled to be held at the RTA office in the city on Friday.

Meera Prasad said stern action will be taken against the owners of private travels if bus drivers are caught for drunk driving. The driver will be prosecuted.

He advised the passengers to be cautious while travelling in private travels buses and alert the RTA if they find the driver under the influence of alcohol or indulges in smoking and speaking over mobile phone while driving.

In a separate incident, a bus of Padmavathi Travels hit a stationary tipper on the national highway near Davuluru village in Kankipadu mandal of Krishna district on Thursday. Three persons, including the bus driver, sustained severe injuries in the incident. They were shifted to the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada. A case was registered.