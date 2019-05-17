Two cops of Penamaluru PS suspended

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Acting on a complaint filed by Penamaluru TDP MLA Bode Prasad, City Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Thursday suspended a head constable and constable attached to Penamaluru police station for showing bias towards YSRC.

It may mentioned here that the MLA urged the Police Commissioner to probe into the corrupt practices of Penamaluru police. In his complaint, he alleged that Penamaluru CI V Peddiraju and his staff were harassing TDP workers in the constituency on the pretext of enforcing the Model Code of Conduct. Responding to his plea, the Police Commissioner promised to take action against the CI and other police personnel if they were found guilty.