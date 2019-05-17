Two run over by car on flyover 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two women were killed and another was injured when a speeding car hit them on Chillakallu flyover (NH-65) in Jaggayyapeta mandal of Krishna district on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Mangatayaru (60) and Usharani (35), contract sanitation workers in a private firm. Uma, another sanitation worker who sustained severe injuries in the incident, was admitted to Jaggayyapeta government hospital.

The police said that a speeding car bearing registration number TS 30T 1309 going to Hyderabad from Vijayawada, knocked down the three women while they were doing sanitation work on the flyover. The car driver was taken into police custody. A case was registered.