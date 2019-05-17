YSRC says it didn’t get invite from Congress

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSR Congress has categorically denied having received any invite to the meeting of Opposition parties called by the Congress on May 23, the day of counting.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, senior party leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu said they have not received any invitation from any alliance so far. He added that even if the party received any such invite in the coming days, they will not attend the meeting.

“On May 23, counting will be held and verdict will be out. Who will attend any meeting on the same day?” he questioned. Exuding confidence of the party’s victory in the State as the people are favouring it, the YSRC leader said the TDP was in a desperate mood and looking for excuses to defend its imminent defeat.

He said fear of defeat has made the TDP resort to appointing officers close to it at key places before the elections and when the Election Commission took corrective measures, it made an issue out of it. He was speaking to the media during the training programme organised by the party for counting agents. He said 175 MLA candidates and 25 MP candidates along with their chief election agents, totalling 400 people, were given training.