98% pass EdCet, counselling in July  

More than 98 per cent of candidates cleared AP Education Common Entrance Test (APEdCET), results of which were announced here on Friday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: More than 98 per cent of candidates cleared AP Education Common Entrance Test (APEdCET), results of which were announced here on Friday. However, thousands of seats are likely to remain vacant even this year as only 11,419 candidates have qualified the exam as against  45,068 B.Ed seats available in 508 colleges.

Counselling will be held from July first week. In Mathematics, P Pallavi from Vizianagaram secured first rank, followed by S Bhudevi from Srikakulam. In Physics, K V Sai Chandrika and S Gopal from Visakhapatnam; in Biology, P Maniteja of East Godavari and G Lokanath Reddy from Anantapur; in Social Studies, S Naga Sujatha from Guntur and L Venkatesh from Kurnool; and in English, S Hari Kumar from Anantapur and D Umashankar from Vizag were the top scorers.

