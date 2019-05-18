Burglars involved in 300 offences held; booty worth Rs 70L recovered

Home Cities Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be a major breakthrough for the Vijayawada police, four persons of a six-member interstate robbery gang were arrested on Friday, and `55 lakh worth valuables, `9.65 lakh cash, one laptop and two cars were recovered from their possession.

According to the police, the accused, including a minor, were taken into custody near Kandika under Nunna Police Station limits during a vehicle inspection drive. Bhukhya Nagaraju Naik (38) of A Kondur (Krishna district), Pulletikurthi Umamaheswara Rao (41) and Banawath Raja (24) of Chandrapatla Thanda (Krishna), and a juvenile had committed more than 300 housebreaking offences in 200 places in the two Telugu states. 

“Visakhapatnam police earlier arrested Nallamothu Suresh and Guttikonda Pawan Kumar, the other two members of the gang,” said Vijayawada Commissioner of Police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.
Explaining the gang’s modus operandi, the CP said the four persons were arrested for offences committed in Athkuru, Satyanarayanapuram, Ajit Singh Nagar, Gannavaram and Krishna Lanka. 
“They conducted recce of locked houses in posh residential areas, and gained entry into them during night 
hours. The kingpin, Nagaraju Naik, had committed many similar crimes in the past, and met Umamaheswara Rao, alias Bujji, in prison. After being set free, the duo included Banawath Raja in their gang.”

The accused were caught when they were trying to sell the stolen items so that they could invest in a business venture of their own, the CP said. During interrogation, they admitted to their crimes and the police recovered 1.2 kg of gold and 17.2 kg of silver ornaments, among other items, from them, he added. They will be produced before court on Monday.

