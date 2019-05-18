Home Cities Vijayawada

CEO: repolling ordered after examining video footage

 Says EC cannot remain silent when there is blatant collusion of polling staff, promises stern action against them

Published: 18th May 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Defending the decision to hold re-polling in five polling stations in Chandragiri constituency, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi has said  after going through video recordings they came across irregularities on the polling day. “Based on this, we recommended to the EC for replling in these five booths,” he said.

During an informal interaction with media persons in his chambers at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Friday, the CEO said that “the way the polling happened in the five booths is atrocious and one cannot expect the EC to conduct elections in such way.”

Stating that the initial reports did not indicate any problems, he said they had acted after receiving complaints and going through the video footage. Dwivedi said the Election Commission could not remain silent when there was blatant collusion of polling staff in the  polling centres. Stern action would be initiated against polling officers and assistant polling officers of the all the five booths, he said.

“We have clear evidences of what happened in the five polling booths of Chandragiri Assembly constituency and took the repolling decision. We will keep the evidence before the court if needed,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, after receiving a memorandum from a delegation of the TDP, seeking repolling in 19 polling booths in seven Assembly constituencies, Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam reportedly sent a note to the CEO to go through the representation. After going through the complaint of the TDP and the video footages, Chittoor District Election Officer recommended re-polling in two more polling booths (310 and 323) under Chandragiri Assembly constituency. 

