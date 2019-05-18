Home Cities Vijayawada

DTC reads riot act to bus owners

Meera Prasad asks bus operators to verify drivers’ antecedents before hiring them

Published: 18th May 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Officials take attendance of private travels drivers during an awareness meeting at DTC office in Vijayawada on Friday | Prasant madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After a private bus driver was caught driving under the influence of alcohol during recent inspections at Keesara toll plaza, Krishna Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) E Meera Prasad has conducted a road safety awareness meeting for contract carriage bus owners and drivers, informing them about the safety measures to be taken to curb road accidents.

At the meeting here on Friday, the Deputy Transport Commissioner  held bus operators responsible for accidents that are caused due to the drivers’ negligence. 
Reiterating that cases would be registered against them if their drivers were caught driving in an inebriated state, he discussed traffic rules, mishaps due to overspeeding, sudden cancellation of bus services and dynamic pricing with the operators.  

Stating that the Road Transport Authority (RTA) officials were regularly conducting vehicle checks, Meera Prasad asked the operators to verify the antecedents of drivers before hiring them. 
“The operators have been asked to conduct breathalyser test for every driver and staffer, and send weekly reports to us so that we can monitor their activities. On the other hand, the Road Transport Authority officials will continue their sudden inspections to curb road accidents. No family should lose their loved ones in road accidents, which are primarily caused due to the negligence of drivers,” Meera Prasad said in the meeting.

He warned the operators that their buses would be seized and permits cancelled if their drivers were found guilty of rash driving, and assured of strict action against those who drink and drive.
“We fail to notice if a driver is drunk, sometimes, because they consume alcohol during working hours. Contact numbers of the management will be displayed in the buses so that a passenger can inform us if they find a driver in an inebriated state or rash driving,” AP Private Travels Association president Medikonda Rama Tataiah said.

