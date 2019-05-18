Literary tribute to Lord Buddha  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A literary tribute - In the memory of Buddha... was jointly organised by The Culture Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA), Rasabharathi and Andhra Arts Academy at the CCVA here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, eminent literati Dr. Gumma Sambasiva Rao said, “Buddhism is not a religion, but a scientific and rationalistic way of life followed by many people across the world. Many Telugu poets and writers were influenced by the teachings of Buddha.” Buddhism flourished in Andhra Pradesh and there were many great Buddhist teachers such as Acharya Nagarjuna, Aryadeva, Dinnaga, Buddhaghosha and Bhavaviveka.