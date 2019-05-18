Home Cities Vijayawada

Chandrababu Naidu slams election panel’s repoll move, says ready to work with TRS

Accusing the EC of bias, he questioned its decision to conduct repolling on the basis of a complaint lodged by the YSR Congress 34 days after elections in the State.

Published: 18th May 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister and TDP chief Naidu coming out after meeting EC officials in New Delhi on Friday | PTI

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu met Election Commission officials in New Delhi on Friday and expressed his resentment over poll body’s decision to hold repolling in five booths in Chandragiri Assembly constituency in Chittoor district. 

Accusing the EC of bias, he questioned its decision to conduct repolling on the basis of a complaint lodged by the YSR Congress 34 days after elections in the State.
Speaking to mediapersons after meeting EC officials, Naidu, who is spearheading an effort to stitch together an anti-BJP front, said any party opposed to the BJP, including the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was welcome to join the grand alliance. 

Naidu made it clear that he did not have any problem working with his bete noire Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s TRS.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Responding to a query if a Congress-led grand alliance would join hands with the TRS, which is also trying to bring together all regional parties to forge a non-Congress, non-BJP front, Naidu said, “I am meeting everybody. Will chalk out a plan after discussing with all leaders.” 
“The Election Commission’s decisions are very controversial, one-sided, pro-establishment and pro-government. During the entire elections, they were supporting the government. It is very unfortunate,” he told reporters. 

“I am the party president for the last 25 years. I have never seen this type of Election Commission,” Naidu said. 

We have evidence of irregularities: CEO
Defending Election Commission’s decision to hold repolling at five centres in Chandragiri, CEO Gopal Krishna Dwivedi has said after going through video recordings they came across irregularities on the polling day. 

The transfer of the West Bengal home secretary for alleged interference in the election process was an “unnecessary interference” of the poll panel, he said. He also found fault with the poll panel’s decision to invoke Article 324 to curtail the campaign period in West Bengal and “giving time” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold two rallies was “unfortunate and not correct”, Naidu said. 
The CM said the EC was reluctant to initiate action against Bhopal BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur who insulted Mahatma Gandhi.

Commenting on the statements of CEO Gopal Krishna Dwivedi that the repolling decision was taken after examining the YSRC’s complaints, Naidu sought to know why he failed to go through the TDP’s complaints. 
He said the CEO appeared to be unaware of the rules pertaining to repolling.  The CEO should get reports from officials immediately after the polling day and decide whether to order repolling or not. But in case of Chandragiri, the repolling was ordered more than 30 days after elections, he alleged. During his meeting with the ECI officials, Naidu once again sought the counting of 50 per cent of VVPAT slips and also the IP addresses of those who filed form 7 for deletion of 9 lakh voters in the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Election Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp