New schools, jr colleges flout admission norms   

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the commencement of new academic year, the newly established private schools and junior colleges in Krishna district are busy conducting admissions even without getting recognition.

The new junior colleges are admitting students in the name of their parent organisation, which is already functioning at some other place.

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) recently issued the admission schedule for all government and private colleges in the State for the academic year 2019-20. As per the schedule, sale of application forms would begin on May 14.

However, a majority of the private colleges had started the admission process soon after the end of SSC exams in the second week of April.

T Purnachandra Rao, a parent who went to admit his son in a newly opened private college in Vijayawada, said that the college authorities told him that they got the recognition from the BIE. When he insisted for the recognition number, the college authorities revealed that their application is in the process.

“Since the college is new and offering Intermediate education at an affordable fee, I initially decided to admit my son in that college. But my sister advised me not to admit my son in the college without government recognition as it is risky and it may affect the future of my son.”

When TNIE asked the management of one such college in Vijayawada regarding recognition, it said, “Our main campus has got recognition from the BIE. We have applied for the BIE permission for the new campus. As of now we are waiting for the No Objection Certificate from the Fire Services Department. Once we get the NOC, we will apply for college inspection. After the completion of inspection, we will get permission from the BIE to start classes. At present, we are only conducting admissions. We will start classes only after getting the requisite permission from the BIE.”

C Siva Satyanarayana Reddy, Regional Inspection Officer (RIO) of Krishna district, said, “The newly set up colleges should not conduct admissions without getting the permission letter from the board. Students will face problem if the college fails to get recognition after taking admission. In the first week of June, we will inspect all the colleges and ensure that all the newly established institutions are recognised by the BIE.”

The admission process is also underway in the newly established private schools. As many as 335 private schools were found to be running without government recognition in the academic year 2017-18.

Most of the unrecognised schools are located in rural areas and urban slums in the district. Generally, people from poor families admit their children in the unrecognised private schools due to lack of proper awareness.

Low fee structure is another factor, which is helping the unrecognised private schools flourish. K Ravi Kumar, Deputy DEO of Krishna district, said, “We regularly conduct raids and issue notices for the closure of unrecognised schools. 10-20 such cases are found every academic year. Generally, most of the unrecognised institutions are LP and UP schools. We plan to inspect all the schools soon after the commencement of the academic year to prevent children from getting admitted in unrecognised schools.”