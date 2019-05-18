Officials mull land acquisition to widen Novotel service road

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Construction of the Benz Circle flyover has resulted in the width of the service road near Novotel Hotel in Bharati Nagar getting reduced to half its original size, subjecting commuters to a lot of inconvenience. To resolve this issue, the district administration is planning to acquire land to widen the road.

According to information, the road’s width has been reduced along the stretch of over 200-300 metres, leading to congestion. “The road near Novotel is congested so much so that only one car can pass through it at a time. We will have to acquire land to widen it. So, I have asked officials concerned to forward a requisition so that the process could be initiated,” District Collector Md Imtiaz, who has taken up the issue on a priority basis, told TNIE.

The service road leading to Novotel Hotel from the Executive Club junction has numerous business establishments, such as restaurants, jewellery showrooms and several commercial outlets, besides residential areas. Thousands use the road every day, albeit their number has come down after restrictions were put in place due to the ongoing construction works.

It is learnt that the district officials had earlier tried to convince over 20 landowners, whose assets are in the said stretch, to give up their lands, but could not make any headway.

Due to this this, they have decided to go for land acquisition. “This (the land acquisition) will increase the cost of the project, but will resolve the issue faced by the commuters and the residents in the area,” an official explained.

For the record, the structure of Benz Circle flyover has already received flak from the public, especially those from Ramalingeswara Nagar and Patamata, who complained that the structure would block the entry into the area because of the approach wall near the junction at Jyothi Convention Centre.