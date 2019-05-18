Rs 1.32 crore unaccounted cash seized near Vijayawada railway station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a surprise raid near the city railway station on Thursday night, sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) seized Rs 1.32 crore unaccounted cash from three persons found roaming suspiciously.

After seizing the cash, the case was referred to the Income Tax department. According to CTF police, Potlabattuni Venkatesh (26), Potlabattuni Vinay Kumar and Jonnadula Ashok Kumar, who were arrested were all residents of Mangalagiri and ran a jewellery shop in the town. The owner of the shop, Venkatesh, reportedly purchased gold from traders in Chennai without bills, making the deal illegal.

“The three had come to Vijayawada to purchase gold from a mediator, and were on their way to the railway station. This was when we arrested them,” the officials added.