Stray dogs bite 17 persons

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seventeen persons were bitten by two stray dogs in Kanchikacherla on Friday. According to Kanchikacherla PHC medical officer G Sravan Kumar, two stray dogs attacked 17 persons at two different places. “I immediately alerted the MRO and panchayat officials after a few dog bite cases were reported. Anti-rabies vaccine was administered to the victims,” Sravan Kumar said.