TDP-YSRC war of words continues 

Anuradha and Lanka Dinakar also alleged that the YSRC was misusing the Election Commission.

Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Water Resources Devineni Umamaheswara Rao on Friday alleged that the Election Commission, at the behest of the BJP-led Centre, had ordered for a repoll in Chandragiri constituency to benefit the YSRC. 

He observed that re-election is usually held within a few days from the actual day of polling. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah want to ensure that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gets into power in the State. Otherwise, what is the need to order for a re-poll 34 days after the election? We are seeing unusual situations across the country under Modi-Shah leadership,” the minister said.

TDP leaders Panchamurthy Anuradha and Lanka Dinakar also alleged that the YSRC was misusing the Election Commission. Anuradha found fault with YSRC candidate Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy for trying to influence voters in the name of meeting Dalits. Dinakar said notwithstanding various ‘ploys’ of the YSRC, the results of the re-polling will not be any different. 

Meanwhile, refuting the allegations of TDP leaders including their Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, YSRC leader Ambati Rambabu said there is clear evidence that Dalits in five villages were not allowed to vote and the TDP resorted to unfair practices. “Our Chandragiri candidate had complained about the irregularities in seven polling booths and wrote a detailed note and submitted proper evidence to the EC. After going through the evidence, the EC ordered repolling in five centres,” he said. 

 Jagan to Naidu: Rigging illegal, not repoll 
Reacting to the TDP chief lodging a complaint with the Election Commission against the repolling in five polling centres of Chandragiri Assembly constituency, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy questioned Chandrababu Naidu whether repolling is undemocratic or rigging. In a tweet, Jagan sought to know was denying Dalits their right to vote and others casting their votes for them is not undemocratic or not. He questioned why Naidu is wary of repolling and requested the EC to conduct the repolling in a democratic manner. A delegation of YSRC leaders will meet the Election Commission and submit a representation.

