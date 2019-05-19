Home Cities Vijayawada

Amaravati Command Control Centre’s scope to be re-configured

The authority also plans to integrate the centre with the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) at the Secretariat in Velagapudi.

Published: 19th May 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), which mooted an Amaravati-specific Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC), is in the process of re-configuring the scope of the entire project. While the pre-bidding procedure of the project has been put on hold at present due to the Model Code of Conduct, the authority is likely to issue a fresh Request For Proposal (RPF) to identify the systems integrator for execution of the project.

The capital-centric command control centre was proposed to be taken up under the Smart City Mission, in which Amaravati was selected by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Even though the authority had invited RFP three months ago, the project got postponed. 
“We had two pre-bid meetings in which the prospective agencies sought a change in the project scope. We are in the process of overhauling the entire project. For now, the overhauling process remains halted as the MCC is in place and we can’t take any decision. However, clarity will be obtained soon,” an official explained. 

The earlier scope of the project envisaged round-the-clock monitoring of capital city administration including city planning, emergency and disaster management, surveillance and a dashboard for all citizen services, with an option for integrated future smart applications including Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) for water, sewerage and power, Intelligent Transport Management (ITM) application, smart parking and bike sharing among others. The cost of the project is yet to be finalised by the authority. The project was planned to be implemented in two phases. The project was proposed to be housed at APCRDA’s upcoming office at Seed Access Road in Amaravati. The authority also plans to integrate the centre with the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) at the Secretariat in Velagapudi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp