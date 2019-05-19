Amaravati Command Control Centre’s scope to be re-configured

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), which mooted an Amaravati-specific Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC), is in the process of re-configuring the scope of the entire project. While the pre-bidding procedure of the project has been put on hold at present due to the Model Code of Conduct, the authority is likely to issue a fresh Request For Proposal (RPF) to identify the systems integrator for execution of the project.

The capital-centric command control centre was proposed to be taken up under the Smart City Mission, in which Amaravati was selected by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Even though the authority had invited RFP three months ago, the project got postponed.

“We had two pre-bid meetings in which the prospective agencies sought a change in the project scope. We are in the process of overhauling the entire project. For now, the overhauling process remains halted as the MCC is in place and we can’t take any decision. However, clarity will be obtained soon,” an official explained.

The earlier scope of the project envisaged round-the-clock monitoring of capital city administration including city planning, emergency and disaster management, surveillance and a dashboard for all citizen services, with an option for integrated future smart applications including Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) for water, sewerage and power, Intelligent Transport Management (ITM) application, smart parking and bike sharing among others. The cost of the project is yet to be finalised by the authority. The project was planned to be implemented in two phases. The project was proposed to be housed at APCRDA’s upcoming office at Seed Access Road in Amaravati. The authority also plans to integrate the centre with the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) at the Secretariat in Velagapudi.