Home Cities Vijayawada

AP opted for bicycle ‘ride’: Lagadapati

Rajagopal who addressed the media at Malkapuram village in capital region Amaravati on Saturday, threw enough hints of his poll predictions.

Published: 19th May 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that he would announce his election survey results in Tirupati on Sunday evening, former MP Lagadapati Rajagopal, who is known for his poll surveys over the past 15 years, threw hints that the ruling parties in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would win the elections. “Since Telangana is a State with surplus budget and people are rich, they have opted for car (TRS election symbol) travel, while the people of AP with deficit budget chose bicycle (TDP symbol) ride,” he said, when asked about his poll prediction in the two States.

He also said that people of Telugu States even after bifurcation used to give clear mandate to one party or the other in the elections. “Whoever wins in the elections will get a clear majority,” he asserted.

Rajagopal who addressed the media at Malkapuram village in capital region Amaravati on Saturday, threw enough hints of his poll predictions. Stating that the survey results will be out after 6 pm on Sunday, he said people of both AP and Telangana and also NRIs are more concerned about the poll outcome. 

Parrying several questions on the victory of individuals like former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat and Nara Lokesh from Mangalagiri Assembly constituency, Rajagopal, however, made three predictions. When asked about the poll prospects of Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena, Rajagopal said Pawan Kalyan, the younger brother of Chiranjeevi (who floated Praja Rajyam Party) would be younger in politics too, indicating that the JSP would get less number of seats than that of PRP in 2009 elections. “I can, however, say that Pawan Kalyan will set his foot in the State Assembly,” he said, but did not elaborate on which seat the Jana Sena chief will win, whether it is Bhimavaram or Gajuwaka.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp