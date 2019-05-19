AP opted for bicycle ‘ride’: Lagadapati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that he would announce his election survey results in Tirupati on Sunday evening, former MP Lagadapati Rajagopal, who is known for his poll surveys over the past 15 years, threw hints that the ruling parties in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would win the elections. “Since Telangana is a State with surplus budget and people are rich, they have opted for car (TRS election symbol) travel, while the people of AP with deficit budget chose bicycle (TDP symbol) ride,” he said, when asked about his poll prediction in the two States.

He also said that people of Telugu States even after bifurcation used to give clear mandate to one party or the other in the elections. “Whoever wins in the elections will get a clear majority,” he asserted.

Rajagopal who addressed the media at Malkapuram village in capital region Amaravati on Saturday, threw enough hints of his poll predictions. Stating that the survey results will be out after 6 pm on Sunday, he said people of both AP and Telangana and also NRIs are more concerned about the poll outcome.

Parrying several questions on the victory of individuals like former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat and Nara Lokesh from Mangalagiri Assembly constituency, Rajagopal, however, made three predictions. When asked about the poll prospects of Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena, Rajagopal said Pawan Kalyan, the younger brother of Chiranjeevi (who floated Praja Rajyam Party) would be younger in politics too, indicating that the JSP would get less number of seats than that of PRP in 2009 elections. “I can, however, say that Pawan Kalyan will set his foot in the State Assembly,” he said, but did not elaborate on which seat the Jana Sena chief will win, whether it is Bhimavaram or Gajuwaka.