Home Cities Vijayawada

CM vows to continue fight for transparency

He also spoke on the misuse of electoral bonds and demonetisation. 

Published: 19th May 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that he has been fighting against the use of EVMs and a strong proponent of the use of VVPATs since 2009, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said that he never deviated from his stand.

Participating in a workshop on ‘Strengthening Transparency, Accountability and Independence of the Election Commission and the Electoral Process’ held at the India International Centre in New Delhi on Saturday, Naidu recalling a conversation he had with the Prime Minister of Singapore earlier, asked how a technologically dependent country like Singapore does not use EVMs in its electoral process and has opted for the paper ballot system instead. The reason given to him was that technology is always vulnerable to attacks or prone to manipulations and so we need to give up our sole reliance on EVMs.

The Chief Minister mentioned how he along with leaders of 21 political parties were condemning the current electoral process of India for the lack of transparency and what can be termed ethics. He said that India being a vibrant and one of the largest democracies in the world needs a fair and transparent system of electing its representatives. However, he said, “When we oppose the Central Government, we face a lot of problems with the ruling government acting in vendetta.

The Supreme Court has rejected the petition filed by 21 political parties asking for 50 per cent verification of VVPAT slips to ensure accountability in the electoral process. While respecting the decision of the Supreme Court, we promise to continue our fight to bring transparency in the election process.”
He also spoke on the misuse of electoral bonds and demonetisation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp