Election Commission orders repolling in 2 more booths in Chandragiri

The Election Commission on Saturday ordered repolling at two more booths – Kalepalli and Kuppam Badar – in Chandragiri Assembly constituency.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission on Saturday ordered repolling at two more booths – Kalepalli and Kuppam Badar – in Chandragiri Assembly constituency. The EC already ordered repolling at five centres in the constituency.

 Repolling at the seven centres will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on Sunday. This was the second time that repolls were ordered in the State after April 11 elections.  
In the first week of May, the  TDP and the YSRC lodged complaints with the EC alleging electoral malpractices at certain polling booths in the Chandragiri constituency. When repolling was ordered at five centres, the TDP cried foul and accused the EC of acting upon the complaint of the YSRC while ignoring the one it submitted.

The TDP had even moved the AP High Court and hearing concluded on Saturday.

Meanwhile, mild tension prevailed in Kuppam Badar when local YSRC workers prevented TDP candidate Pulivarthi Nani from entering the village for campaigning. Police rushed to the village and restored order. 

