Plastic ban: Vigil upped at Krishna rythu bazaars

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district administration has stepped up vigil across the 22 rythu bazaars in the district to ensure complete stop in the use of plastic bags. Though the administration has received a positive response to the plastic ban in the rythu bazaars, many customers are still seen taking plastic bags from their residences to carry back their purchases.

In this regard, Collector A Md Imtiaz inspected Swaraj Maidan rythu bazaar on Saturday and created awareness among the public to ensure complete stop in use of plastic bags. The district administration distributed cloth bags for free to the customers on Saturday.

However, later they will have to purchase cloth bags from shopkeepers. Despite the ban on both selling and carrying of plastic bags in the rythu bazaars, district administration has found a daily average sale of over 5,000 plastic bags in all the 22 rythu bazars in the district. “I usually reuse plastic bags. Now onwards, I will carry cloth bags,” said homemaker Poornima, a regular buyer from Swaraj Maidan rythu bazaar.

Speaking to TNIE, Krishna district collector, Md Imtiaz said,“We have received a good response from the public over the plastic ban. Even the small vendors who earlier sold plastic bags in markets are now selling handmade cloth bags and making good money out of it. Soon, we will impose plastic ban in other markets, fruit vendors and general shops. We are creating public awareness so that they stop asking for plastic bags in the markets.”