Polycet counselling from May 24, says Panda Das

VIJAYAWADA: Convenor of AP Polycet - 2019, GS Panda Das, issued the counselling notification for admissions from May 24. There are a total of 75,332 seats in 292 polytechnic colleges in the State, while the number of qualified candidates is 1,05,329. According to the notification issued on Saturday, the verification of certificates would begin from May 24 and conclude on May 29.

The candidates can make the entry of their options related to colleges and courses between May 27 and May 30. Any changes in the options could be made on May 31 and the allotments would be released on June 2, Panda Das explained. It maybe noted that under convenor quota, there are 85 government polytechnic colleges with 15,990 seats and 207 private polytechnic institutions with 59,342 seats.