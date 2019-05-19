Repay Rs 800 crore staffers’ funds, demands RTC Employees Union

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Employees Union (EU) of the State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) has demanded repayment of Rs 800 crore from the management that was procured from various employees welfare trusts such as Credit Co-operative Society, Staff Retirement Benefit Scheme and Staff Benefit Trust to meet expenses of the corporation.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, Joint Action Committee (JAC) convener P Damodar Rao said that the welfare trusts are maintained to cater to the needs of the corporation employees. However, the RTC management violated the norms and diverted the amount to meet its expenses whereas the employees, who are the real beneficiaries of the trusts, have to take personal loads from private lenders, he said. Rao added that the JAC had agitated at all the bus depots of the State over the past two days demanding repayment of the amount. A massive agitation will be held before the Regional Managers’ Office on May 22 and a strike is also being planned, he added.