Home Cities Vijayawada

Repolling brings TDP-Chief Secretary rift to the fore once again

The rift between the TDP and Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam once again came to the fore following intervention of the latter in election related issues.

Published: 19th May 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

A voter checks the voters list at a polling station at Rajinder Nagar on Sunday. | (Naveen Kumar | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The rift between the TDP and Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam once again came to the fore following the intervention of the latter in election-related issues. Though the CS defended his action in this regard, the TDP leaders alleged that he was showing over-enthusiasm in the issues not related to him.

Differences cropped up between the TDP and Subramanyam following his appointment as CS by the Election Commission and with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu himself leading the attack by accusing the CS as a co-accused along with YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the disproportionate assets case. During the recent Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister, as well as the ministers, congratulated the CS and other officials for the successful implementation of NREGS in the State. 

This gave the impression that the ‘rift’ between the CM and CS lessened to a great extent. But, it only ‘proved’ the calm before the storm as the TDP leadership right from the Chief Minister, once again cornered the CS for his intervention in election issues. The bone of contention for the fresh row is repolling at five centres in Chandragiri Assembly constituency. The Chief Minister himself pointed out what was the necessity for the CS to ‘interfere’ with the election process and sought to know why the Election Commission failed to initiate action in this regard.

Though the CS reportedly defended his action saying that he forwarded the complaint received from sitting MLA and  Chandragiri YSRC candidate Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy to the EC, who alleged that SCs in five polling centres were prevented from casting their vote.  

However, TDP leaders are of the view that the CS is ‘dancing’ to the tunes of the YSRC. The TDP leaders further pointed out how could the CS respond to a complaint came to him seeking repolling 25 days after the election. TDP spokesperson Panchumarthi Anuradha accused Subramanyam of becoming secretary of Bhaskar Reddy. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LV Subramanyam Chief Secretary TDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp