Repolling brings TDP-Chief Secretary rift to the fore once again

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The rift between the TDP and Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam once again came to the fore following the intervention of the latter in election-related issues. Though the CS defended his action in this regard, the TDP leaders alleged that he was showing over-enthusiasm in the issues not related to him.

Differences cropped up between the TDP and Subramanyam following his appointment as CS by the Election Commission and with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu himself leading the attack by accusing the CS as a co-accused along with YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the disproportionate assets case. During the recent Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister, as well as the ministers, congratulated the CS and other officials for the successful implementation of NREGS in the State.

This gave the impression that the ‘rift’ between the CM and CS lessened to a great extent. But, it only ‘proved’ the calm before the storm as the TDP leadership right from the Chief Minister, once again cornered the CS for his intervention in election issues. The bone of contention for the fresh row is repolling at five centres in Chandragiri Assembly constituency. The Chief Minister himself pointed out what was the necessity for the CS to ‘interfere’ with the election process and sought to know why the Election Commission failed to initiate action in this regard.

Though the CS reportedly defended his action saying that he forwarded the complaint received from sitting MLA and Chandragiri YSRC candidate Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy to the EC, who alleged that SCs in five polling centres were prevented from casting their vote.

However, TDP leaders are of the view that the CS is ‘dancing’ to the tunes of the YSRC. The TDP leaders further pointed out how could the CS respond to a complaint came to him seeking repolling 25 days after the election. TDP spokesperson Panchumarthi Anuradha accused Subramanyam of becoming secretary of Bhaskar Reddy.