RGV’s press meet row: PCI slams AP police

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Press Council of India (PCI) has slammed Andhra Pradesh State police for preventing filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and producer Rakesh Reddy from holding a press meet in Vijayawada.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Indian Journalists Union senior leader K Amarnath, the PCI issued notices to the Chief Secretary, DGP and Commissioner of Police of Vijayawada, besides the general managers of Hotel Ilapuram and Novotel, asking them to file reply in two weeks.

In a press release here on Saturday, IJU leader Amarnath said that preventing Varma and Rakesh Reddy, producer of Lakshmi’s NTR, a biopic on former Chief Minister and TDP founder NT Rama Rao, from holding a press meet in Vijayawada on April 26 amounted to ‘unfair restriction on freedom of expression and pre-censorship on media’.

PCI secretary Anupama Bhatnagar issued the notices on May 14 as the matter prima-facie concerned the free functioning of the press. She said PCI Chairman CK Prasad viewed the incident with concern and asked the government of Andhra Pradesh, the State police and the managements of two hotels to file a ‘

Reply Statement’ within two weeks, the IJU leader said.

Amarnath said that the incident was a clear case of intimidation and an attack on the freedom of expression. It was also an attempt to curtail freedom of the press and impose pre-censorship and denial of people’s right to information, he said.

He further said, “Apparently, Ilapuram and Novotel denied booking of the hall to hold press conference by Ram Gopal Varma due to pressure from the State police and the ruling party.”