Suicide pact: Girl dies, boy survives

VIJAYAWADA: A 21-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at Vijayawada Government General Hospital on Saturday. She had attempted suicide along with her boyfriend by consuming pesticide on Thursday after her parents tried to marry her to someone else against her wish. The condition of the boy is reportedly out of danger.

According to Nandigama police, deceased Bevara Divya Sri (21), a resident of Nidamanuru village, met Yalavarthi Satyanarayana (25) three years ago at a college seminar and later fell in love. However, Divya Sri’s parents were opposed to their marriage and fixed her’s with a relative.

“The victim met Satyanarayana at Nandigama and both consumed pesticide at an isolated place. However, they were admitted to hospital and later shifted to Vijayawada,” a police official said.