TDP will be irrelevant after May 23, says GVL Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao predicted that no political leader would entertain TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu after May 23 as the latter is going to see a massive defeat in both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Observing that the TDP would become politically irrelevant after the election results, he said that the yellow party would have a tough future as all the corruption concealed so far would be made public.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Saturday, the BJP MP noted that the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh would not even get double-digit Lok Sabha seats this time. “No politician would be interested to meet Naidu, who is now meeting the heads of various parties as his TDP would be routed in the elections in AP. Naidu is also aware of his imminent defeat. Hence, he is getting photographs with national leaders clicked in New Delhi before the election results,” the MP said.

He also accused the TDP of spending money earned through corrupt means on other political parties’ activities in a bid to strike friendship. He predicted that the BJP would win the LS elections with absolute majority like in 2014 and Narendra Modi would once again become the Prime Minister.