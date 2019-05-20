Candlelight vigil held on AIDS Memorial Day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiaz along with other district officials held a candlelight vigil in Vijayawada on the occasion of International AIDS Memorial Day on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, the Collector said that AIDS Memorial Day is observed every year on the third Sunday of May in which homage is paid to the victims of the disease and people pledge to offer support and protect the rights of the people suffering with AIDS. The Collector also advised the public to empathise with AIDS patients instead of discriminating against them.