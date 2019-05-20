EWS quota unlikely in colleges this yr

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With AP Polycet counselling slated to commence from May 24 onwards, chances remains thin of implementation of 10 per cent reservations for Economically Backward Sections (EWS) from this academic year. Though officials of the BC Welfare department, at a recent meeting, decided to implement the EWS reservations from this year onwards, the guidelines for its implementation are yet to be finalised. The officials are running out of time for implementation of EWS quota as the counselling for not only Polycet, but also all the remaining Common Entrance Tests are slated to commence within a month’s time.

Apart from the approaching counselling schedule, the officials are also facing time constraints over the technical needs for the implementation of the EWS reservation.Officials of the education department contend that the implementation of EWS quota may not be possible from this year onwards as the counselling schedules have been finalised and will be materialised online. If the EWS quota is to be implemented for online counselling, a software update is required which takes some time, a luxury which the officials can’t afford.

Technical Education department commissioner G S Panda Das said, “We haven’t receive any guidelines from the State government yet. So, we might go for the admissions without the EWS reservations for this academic year. If the government wants it to be implemented at any cost, then the counselling schedules for all CETs will be delayed. On top of this, the software will have to be updated for the counselling process which might take from 20 days to a month’s time.”