Man hangs self, shoots act on phone
A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in a church in Machilipatnam on Wednesday after being ‘humiliated’ by a financier for his failure to pay monthly loan instalments.
Published: 20th May 2019 01:48 AM | Last Updated: 20th May 2019 10:33 AM | A+A A-
Though the incident happened four days ago, it came to light on Sunday when a selfie video recorded by the deceased before committing suicide was retrieved from his mobile phone by his friends. Suicide Helpline: OneLife: 78930-78930; Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000.