Man hangs self, shoots act on phone

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in a church in Machilipatnam on Wednesday after being ‘humiliated’ by a financier for his failure to pay monthly loan instalments.

Though the incident happened four days ago, it came to light on Sunday when a selfie video recorded by the deceased before committing suicide was retrieved from his mobile phone by his friends. Suicide Helpline: OneLife: 78930-78930; Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000.