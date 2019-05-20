Home Cities Vijayawada

N Chandrababu Naidu writes to EC, seeks action against Modi and Shah

Alleging that BJP chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have violated MCC, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday shot off a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner

Published: 20th May 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Alleging that BJP chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have violated MCC, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday shot off a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) seeking action against the duo. 

“As you are aware, campaigning for the last phase of the general elections concluded at 6 p.m on May 17 and polling commenced at 7 a.m on Sunday. With deep concern, I bring to your notice that after the conclusion of campaigning on May 17, a press conference was organised by Shah and Modi, in which the PM spoke on the alleged betting at Satta Market in Mumbai and how people suffered huge loss for betting on a particular party in 2014.

Through this, the Prime Minister has promoted betting, an illegal activity in India. Moreover, this clearly amounts to influencing the voters through unfair means,’’ Naidu alleged. Modi has gone to Badrinath and Kedarnath on an “official visit” for two days till May 19 and all his “private activities” during the pilgrimage were continuously telecast by TV news channels, which itself is a clear violation of MCC. 
Modi’s activities making direct references and indirect appeal to the people of specific religion, amounts to canvassing in disguise, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi TDP Amit Shah N Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp