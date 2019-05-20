N Chandrababu Naidu writes to EC, seeks action against Modi and Shah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that BJP chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have violated MCC, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday shot off a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) seeking action against the duo.

“As you are aware, campaigning for the last phase of the general elections concluded at 6 p.m on May 17 and polling commenced at 7 a.m on Sunday. With deep concern, I bring to your notice that after the conclusion of campaigning on May 17, a press conference was organised by Shah and Modi, in which the PM spoke on the alleged betting at Satta Market in Mumbai and how people suffered huge loss for betting on a particular party in 2014.

Through this, the Prime Minister has promoted betting, an illegal activity in India. Moreover, this clearly amounts to influencing the voters through unfair means,’’ Naidu alleged. Modi has gone to Badrinath and Kedarnath on an “official visit” for two days till May 19 and all his “private activities” during the pilgrimage were continuously telecast by TV news channels, which itself is a clear violation of MCC.

Modi’s activities making direct references and indirect appeal to the people of specific religion, amounts to canvassing in disguise, he added.