Naidu’s exit, Naveen raj continuation predicted

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/ BHUBANESWAR : YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress (YSRC) appears headed for a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh, if one were to go by the exit polls, which were released after the conclusion of the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday evening.

In neighbouring Odisha, exit polls suggest the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD would return to power for a record fifth time in the State Assembly, though there is a BJP surge in the Lok Sabha polls. Predictions for the BJP tally of Lok Sabha in Odisha swung six to a whopping 19.

Intriguingly, while most predicted a YSRC sweep in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, exit polls by Today’s Chanakya, C-Voter-Republic TV, and RG-Flash of former MP Lagadapati Raja Gopal favoured Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP), holding out hope for the yellow party and suggesting that the results might go down to the wire.