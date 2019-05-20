Home Cities Vijayawada

Government Urdu Junior College building work on at snail’s pace in Vijayawada; students worried

Accordingly, State Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao laid the foundation stone for construction of the new building in March 2018.

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the new academic year is set to commence from June 3 onwards, construction of the Government Urdu Junior College at Kabela Centre in Bhavanipuram in Vijayawada is going at a snail’s pace, much to the chargin of the students. However, the college management is confident of completing the works and shifting the college from its present address at Muhammad Ali Puram Municipal Corporation High School at Wynchipet to the new G+1 building at Kabela Centre by July. 

Students and their parents have been appealing to the officials concerned to speed up the works and ensure its completion as the tenure of TDP-run Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is nearing its end. According to education wing officials of the civic body, the Government Urdu Junior College has been operational at Mohammad Ali Puram Municipal Corporation High School in Wynchipet since the academic year of 2013-14 receiving an average student strength of 120 every academic year.

However, after the bifurcation of the State in 2014, some of the corporators and locals in One Town submitted a proposal to the civic body seeking allocation of suitable land in the city for shifting the college from Wynchipet to a new building citing the rise in the numbers of students in the college. Considering their plea, the civic body allocated a one-acre land at Kabela Centre at Bhavanipuram to cater to the needs of students belonging to the minority community.

Accordingly, State Human Resource Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao laid the foundation stone for construction of the new building in March 2018. The State government sanctioned Rs 2.30 crore for construction of the new campus which would be equipped with 15 classrooms, a laboratory and a library. The ground floor works have been completed and classes will commence from this year onwards, according to officials.

Speaking to TNIE on Sunday, Government Urdu Junior College Principal H Shaik Ahmed said that the delay to shift the junior college to the new premises was caused due to lack of suitable land in the city. “Since the academic year of 2013-14, we have been offering only HCE and CEC courses at the junior college as there were not enough number of classrooms at Mohammad Ali Puram Municipal Corporation High School.

However, from this year onwards, we will introduce MPC and BiPC courses at the new campus’’, he said. “The ground floor of the new campus is completed and at least Rs 80 lakh more is required to complete the first floor. Until then, the college will operate from Wynchipet and students will be shifted to the new campus by July. A letter has been written to the Board of Intermediate Education seeking necessary funds for completion of the works,” he added.

