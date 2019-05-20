Rs 7 lakh worth valuables seized; three arrested

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Central Crime Station (CCS) sleuths arrested three notorious offenders on Sunday and recovered `6.84 lakh worth of valuables, `60,000 in cash and five motorcycles from them. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP-CCS) K Prakash Rao said these criminals–Veeranki Jyothi (22), Mingi Narasimhulu (22) and Yagni Hemanth Naga Sai (19)–were caught from different locations of the city, and there whereabouts were traced by tracing the areas where they committed crimes.

All the arrested offenders confessed to their wrongdoings during police interrogation.

While Veeranki Jyothi targeted railway and bus passengers from whom he stole valuables by diverting their attention, the other two, Narasimhulu and Hemanth, were experts in breaking into closed shops especially during night time.

Cases of bike thefts were also booked against them, the Assistant Commissioner of Police said.

The ACP further said that the booty that was recovered from the petty criminals would be handed over to the genuine owners with the help of police officials in their respective areas.