RTA to crack the whip on ‘unfit’ school buses

2,747 school buses in Krishna asked to get fitness certificates

Published: 20th May 2019 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With recent occurrence of several accidents involving school buses across Krishna district, the transport department has decided to crack the whip on educational institutions found flouting road safety norms while operating their buses. Accordingly, officials have launched a drive across the district against the school buses that have failed to obtain a fitness certificate (FC) from the department.

Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) E Meera Prasad said that there are some 2,747 school buses in the district and the transport department conducts special drives against the school buses after summer vacation every year as the fitness certificate awarded to them  previous year expires on May 15 the incumbent year.

“The department has already sent notices to the managements of educational institutions in the district this year directing them to send their vehicles to the concerned RTA offices for renewal of fitness certificates before the commencement of the new academic year,” he said.

As part of the drive, officials lay focus on the mechanics of the vehicles, including the height and strength of the footboard, conditions of seats, floor, braking system, fire extinguisher and emergency exit. The officials inspecting the vehicles also verify the legal documents of the vehicles. “Till now, 300 of the 2,747 buses have obtained FC from the department in the first phase. Also, notices have been served to vehicles that have been found flouting guidelines laid down under the AP Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 on ferrying students.

They have been given an ultimatum to rectify their deficiencies. The vehicles will be inspected again to verify the compliance, failing which strict action will be initiated against them,” the DTC said.
Meera Prasad also said that the department will take action against the school bus owners found operating the vehicles with tampered speedometers, worn-out tyres, poor braking system covered emergency exit doors and without any fire extinguishing system. The vehicles will be sent back for immediate replacements. 

“Also, all the private schools have been issued necessary instructions to verify the antecedents of the drivers. Schools have been directed to appoint only those as drivers who have a heavy vehicle license and a minimum of 10 years experience,” the DTC added.

A school bus driver lost control and rammed into three other vehicles at Satyanarayanapuram in Vijayawada in February this year,  injuring 10 people. The transport department found that the driver had poor driving skills and was not familiar with the route. Buses were also found in a dilapidated state, lacked first aid boxes and were driven by aged drivers.

