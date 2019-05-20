Villagers halt mobile tower construction

By Express News Service

Concerned over the radiation emanating from the cell phone towers, residents of Penamaluru village in Krishna district foiled an attempt by a private telecom company to set up a cell phone tower in their village by staging a protest on Sunday. The residents reached Salipet Road in large numbers after they came to know that officials and workers had reached the construction site to set up the cell phone tower.

Preventing commencement of the construction work, the residents asked the telecom company representatives and the contractors to leave the village immediately. The residents contended that the construction of the cell phone would pose medical hazards due to the emission of the harmful radiations.

However, the protest ended after local representatives reached the spot and assured that the cell phone tower would not be constructed.