Weathermen predict lightning, thunderstorm activities in Coastal Andhra from May 24

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State, especially the Rayalaseema region, continues to reel under heatwave conditions with a maximum temperature of 45.9 degrees Celsius recorded at Rallapalli (Prakasam) and Kaligiri (Nellore), according to AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA). As per Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) observations, mercury rose to 45.4 degrees Celsius in Allagadda (Kurnool) and Thimmayagaripalle (Kadapa) as on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Indian Metrological Department has issued heatwave warnings for Chittoor and Kurnool districts in the next 24 hours. From May 24, there is likely to be a change in the climate as the weathermen forecast thunderstorms, accompanied with winds 30-40 kmph, and lightnings at isolated places in all the coastal districts of the State.

As per the IMD’s recordings, the maximum temperature of the day was recorded at Kurnool (44.1 degrees Celsius), followed by 43.6 degree Celsius at Jangamaheswarapuram. The difference between actual recorded temperature and the normal range in Arogyavaram is 5.3 degrees higher than normal. Similarly, Rayalaseema districts experienced temperatures three degrees above normal.Weathermen said that the mercury would soar further till the arrival of monsoon.